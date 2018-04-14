Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

Sand sculptures at Fulong

This year’s Fulong International Sand Sculpture Arts Festival in New Taipei City is to start next Saturday, featuring 76 sculptures by local and foreign artists, the organizers said. Upside-down and underground sculptures are to be included for the first time this year, Wu Ching-fu (吳慶福) of the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration told a news conference. The festival is to run until July 15.

CRIME

Second charge for Sun

Taiwanese exchange student Sun An-tso (孫安佐), who was arrested last month for allegedly threatening to shoot up his Pennsylvania high school, has also been charged with possessing instruments of crime. An updated offense disposition information issued on Wednesday by the Delaware County District Court showed that Sun now faces a second charge. Sun had originally been due in court on Wednesday for a hearing on the alleged terrorism threat, but last week that hearing was postponed to April 25. Sun is being held at Delaware County Jail in lieu of US$100,000 bail.

LABOR

Work permit relaxed

The Ministry of Labor has made it easier for international students to apply for work permits. Effective March 23, foreign and overseas compatriot students only have to submit a photocopy of their passports and a work permit application form, Workforce Development Agency division head Chiu Yueh-yun (邱月雲) said on Thursday. They no longer have to provide a consent form from their schools, a full-year academic transcript or school ID, Chiu said. Students can also file their work permit applications via the agency’s Web site, which has Chinese and English-language interfaces, she said.