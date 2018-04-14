Ko backtracks on Dadaocheng fireworks

By Hsiao Ting-fang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The annual fireworks show at Dadaocheng (大稻埕) will continue to be held this year, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Tuesday, contradicting a statement made by former Taipei information and tourism commissioner Chien Yu-yen (簡余晏), who resigned in January.

Chien last year said that the department’s policy was not to hold fireworks at any future events to curb pollution and unnecessary expenditure.

However, Ko appeared to have walked back that statement when briefing the city council on Taipei’s tourism promotion events.

The city is to continue a project to establish an urban eco-museum and spotlight the Dadaocheng area for city tourism, including creating a pedestrian-only area on Dihua Street (迪化街) and organizing Lover’s Day festivities in the district, which might feature fireworks, Ko said.

However, Taipei Information and Tourism Commissioner Chen Su-yu (陳思宇) clarified Ko’s statement by saying that the city has not determined whether a fireworks display is to be held at the Sounds from the River event on Lovers’ Day, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month.

Officials are still weighing their options, including replacing the fireworks with a water dance or a light show, reducing the amount of pyrotechnics or continuing with the display as usual, she said.

The department promised that the event would be as diverse and interesting as those in the past, whichever form it takes, she said.

Ko also said the city is to hold this year’s Nuit Blanche event at Jazz Square between Zhongshan and Shuanglian MRT stations, adding that he hoped the event would boost cultural tourism in the area.