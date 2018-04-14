Hsinchu Frog Rock proves unexpected tourist success

By Liao Hsueh-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Interest following the reopening of Frog Rock in Hsinchu County’s Jianshi Township (尖石) has exceeded the township office’s expectations, having attracted more han 10,000 tourists and generated NT$3 million (US$102,382) in tickets and merchandize in just 11 days, the township office said on Thursday.

The rock is located at the foot of a waterfall off the 5km mark on Hsinchu County Road No. 60 and according to Atayal legend was once a live frog that turned into stone after it starved.

The spot used to be a pit stop offering photo opportunities for travelers, Township Mayor Yun Tian-pao (雲天寶) said, adding that the township obtained funding from the Tourism Bureau to build a path that would take tourists from the road to the actual attraction.

There are two paths, one leading to an ecological trail and another that takes people to the local waterfall, the township office said, adding that the waterfall path ends at a glass platform that allows people to take pictures of the picturesque surroundings.

By arranging of public transportation to the park and approving a small market run by nearby Atayal residents, the township office succeeded in retaining tourists in the area, creating economic value, Yun said.

A majority of Jianshi Township residents are Atayal.

The waterfall served as a set for the blockbuster movie Seediq Bale (賽德克巴萊), the office said.

The Construction and Planning Agency last month approved NT$40 million in funding to reinforce and extend the walkway, and the final length would be 1km, Yun said, adding that visitors could take in the beauty of Naluo River (那羅溪).

There are also plans to apply for NT$5 million from the Council of Indigenous Peoples to establish a cultural performance area, where traditional Atayal music and dance would be performed to promote Aboriginal culture, Yun said.