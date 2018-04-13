Language program needs fluent Aboriginal speakers

By Wu Liang-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Council of Indigenous Peoples is preparing to launch a nationwide language promotion program and is seeking to hire 150 people fluent in an Aboriginal language.

Applicants must be certificated as competent or fluent in an appropriate Aboriginal language, and those hired will be posted with local governments at city, county, district and township levels, Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod said yesterday.

The goal is to promote the learning, preservation and use of Aboriginal languages in schools and communities, according to Article 5 of the Aboriginal Language Development Act (原住民族語言發展法), as well as an environment where people of Aboriginal descent are encouraged to use the language of their communities, he said.

The new hires would be tasked with opening at least 150 language classes and 150 Aboriginal language social venues, as well as providing language education to 900 families, he said, adding that they would receive a monthly salary of NT$36,000.

City and county governments are conducting the selection process, which began on Wednesday and is to run until May 31, while the council, which has final approval, must approve the candidates by no later than June 30, he said.

The program is scheduled to begin in July, he said.