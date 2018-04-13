Taoyuan’s third terminal postponed

Staff writer, with CNA

Construction of a third terminal at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport would not be completed by the scheduled 2020 deadline, Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) said yesterday.

The deadline was overly optimistic, because detailed designs for the terminal were only finished at the end of last year, Hochen told reporters.

To carry out the terminal’s planning and construction properly, the deadline would have to be postponed, he said.

Taoyuan International Airport Co officials in February said that such a delay might occur.

According to the original deadline, the terminal would have opened for test operations in the first six months of 2021.

While Hochen said that the extent of the delay would be determined in a month at the latest, a company that is interested in obtaining the contract said the project would most likely be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Many companies responded to the airport’s request for tenders at the beginning of this year by saying that the construction period was too short.

A reasonable period is considered about 51 months, which would mean a two-year delay to the original deadline.

Once completed, the terminal would increase passenger capacity at the airport by up to 20 million people annually.