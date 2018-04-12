MOFA calling in MECO’s Banayo over deportations

Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that the ministry would soon meet with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Representative Angelito Tan Banayo to lodge a protest against the Philippine government’s deportation of 78 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects to China on Wednesday last week.

Wu made the statement at the Foreign and National Defense Committee yesterday morning.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson Andrew Lee (李憲章) later said that the meeting with Banayo was scheduled for tomorrow.

The Taiwanese suspects were arrested following a massive crackdown launched on Jan. 13 by the police and immigration officials in the Philippines in Ilocos Sur province at the northern end of Luzon Island, as well as the greater Manila area, the ministry said.

The crackdown was launched based on information from the Chinese Ministry of Public Security in China, MOFA said.

A total of 73 Chinese suspects were also arrested, and they were repatriated in February.

“The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines has spared no efforts in negotiating with the Philippine government after the arrests. The office also requested to visit the Taiwanese to ensure that their rights and safety were protected,” MOFA said in the statement.

“The ministry also instructed the office to request the Philippine government send the Taiwanese suspects back to Taiwan in accordance with the principle of nationality and the will of stakeholders,” it said.

Despite the negotiations, the Philippines deported the Taiwanese suspects to China, citing incessant pressure from the Chinese government as the reason, it said.