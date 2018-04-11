Nationwide cold snap and showers predicted Sunday

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan are expected to drop on Sunday with the arrival of a cold front and a strong northeast monsoon, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The bureau forecast that temperatures on the west coast could reach 30°C from today until Friday, with highs in central and southern Taiwan likely to reach between 32°C and 33°C.

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are forecast in mountainous areas on the west coast and isolated showers are forecast for the east coast.

On Sunday, the combined influence of the cold front and a strong northeast monsoon is likely to cause temperatures in the north and northeast to drop by up to 8°C, and by about 4°C in other regions.

The influence of the northeast monsoon is predicted to continue into next week, with lows of 16°C expected in the north and northeast.