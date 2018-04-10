Indonesian police request Taiwan to deport suspect

Staff writer, with CNA, Jakarta

Law enforcement authorities in Indonesia are seeking the return of an Indonesian citizen in Taiwan, who is wanted in connection with a series of cyberattacks in the suspect’s home country, the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Indonesia said yesterday.

The two countries are trying to work out how best to handle the matter, the office said.

In the absence of diplomatic ties, the Indonesian police can only seek help from the Taiwanese police, said Gatot Eddy Pramono, chief inspector general of the Indonesia National Police’s Nusantara Task Force.

Gatot said the Indonesian suspect is wanted in connection with producing and spreading fake news and hate speech in Java and other parts of Indonesia.

Gatot told the media that the suspect is believed to be a member of Saracen, a group close to the Muslim Cyber Army, which has been spreading online hoaxes about kidnapping Muslim religious leaders and reviving the Communist Party of Indonesia, and libeling major political figures.

It is vital that the suspect be deported from Taiwan so the Indonesian police could obtain more information about those groups, Gatot said, but he declined to give any further details about the person.

The Indonesian police said that they had arrested in February four members of the Muslim Cyber Army in Jakarta, Bangka Belitung, Bali and western Java in connection with cybercrimes.