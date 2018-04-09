Hospital staff most trusted of public sector employees

Staff writer, with CNA

Public hospital staff members were last year considered the most upright and ethical public sector employees from a list of 26 different professions, a public opinion survey conducted by the Agency Against Corruption (AAC) found.

The telephone survey, which was conducted in June last year and published last month, interviewed 1,106 randomly chosen people who rated public employees on a scale of one to 10, with one being most corrupt and 10 most upstanding.

After the results were collated, public hospital staff received an average score of 6.55, followed by civil servants with 6.17, supervisory staff with 6, fire prevention inspection staff with 5.94, police with 5.84 and military service personnel with 5.83.

The AAC said the ranking for the police rose two spots from seventh in October 2016, which could be attributed to efforts by police departments to rebrand themselves and connect with the public using social media.

Meanwhile, education administrators dropped from fifth in 2016 to seventh.

Employees in the judicial system, including prosecutors and judges, ranked in the middle of the list, at 13th and 18th, respectively.

Government procurement agents, township representatives, city and county councilors, legislators and land development agents were found to be the five least trusted public employees in descending order.