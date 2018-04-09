More people reporting harassment

By Wu Liang-yi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The number of sexual harassment cases that have led to formal charges has grown four times in the past decade to 500 last year, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s latest statistics showed.

The most common form of sexual harassment was unsolicited kissing, hugging or touching, while humiliating, degrading or hostile speech and behavior were also common, the statistics showed.

Although the definition of sexual harassment is very simple — it counts as long as the individual feels uncomfortable or offended — evidence, such as surveillance camera footage, witnesses or written records, is needed to file a complaint, Department of Protective Services Deputy Director Lin Wei-yan (林維言) said.

Sexual harassment occurs everywhere, but many people conceal or tolerate it and do not file a complaint or report the crime to the police, she said.

Victims of sexual harassment can file complaints to the municipal authorities or the accused’s employer up to a year after the incident, according to the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法).

If the accused is found guilty, they could face a fine of between NT$10,000 and NT$100,000, the act stipulates.

Last year, about NT$4.13 million in fines were issued for 192 of the 500 cases, while the remainder are either still under investigation or have become criminal charges, the agency said.

Sexual harassment cases often result in both parties raising competing claims, Lin said.

If an accusation that is made without evidence results in damage to the other person’s reputation, it is very likely that the other party will take criminal or civil action, she added.

Thus, people should preserve evidence, she said, adding that last year, there were 129 complaints in which people failed to produce sufficient evidence for a complaint.