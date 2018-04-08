‘Pokemon Go’ to celebrate Earth Day with cleanup

Staff writer, with CNA

A global cleanup event that includes Taiwan is to be held to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, according to a statement released on Friday by software developer Niantic, which is best known for developing the augmented-reality mobile game Pokemon Go.

The “Pokemon Go Earth Day Cleanup” events are to take place in various locations around the world, with Pokemon Go players coming together to clean up the environment in their local areas.

Working in collaboration with Re-Think, a nonprofit organization based in Taiwan, the local event is to be held at the Tudigongkeng (土地公坑) area in New Taipei City’s Sanjhih District (三芝).

Players who participate in the global cleanups will unlock unique in-game rewards, the statement said.

If 1,500 people attend an event, the players will unlock twice the number of “Stardust” when catching ground, water and grass-type Pokemon, it said.

Should the number of a cleanup event’s participants reach 3,000, the Stardust unlock will be three times higher than usual, it added.

Besides the cleanup event, a financial contribution is also to be made to Mission Blue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the oceans, the company said.

The cleanup event is to be held from 10am to 11:30pm on April 22.

Other nations hosting events include the US, the UK, France, Belgium, Spain and Italy, the statement said.