Matsu temple sells EasyCards suffused with incense ashes

By Peng Chien-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The historic Gong Tian Temple (拱天宮) in Miaoli County’s Baishatun (白沙屯) this week unveiled Matsu-blessed, ritually purified EasyCards, some of which can be preordered via EasyCard Corp since Tuesday.

The transportation cards, which are being produced in collaboration with the company, are manufactured from materials mixed with holy ashes from the temple’s incense burner, and ritually blessed and purified before sale, the temple said.

The cards feature a photograph of the temple’s Matsu statue and bear the name of the temple printed with luminescent ink, the temple said, adding that divinations showed that the goddess approves of the project.

The temple is known for organizing the annual pilgrimage to Chaotian Temple (朝天宮) in Yunlin County’s Beigang Township (北港), a 170-year-old rite that was in 2010 recognized as intangible national heritage.

The pilgrimage follows no fixed route and is said to be guided by Matsu’s divine will and is this year scheduled to depart Gong Tian Temple at 11:40pm on May 16.

Standard-edition blessed cards cost NT$120, while a premium edition, sold for NT$520, includes a memorabilia set, including a hat and commemorative cards with written information about the temple.

Eighteen premium cards that also have lucky serial numbers are to go on presale on May 1, with the proceeds going to charities designated by the temple, the company said.

Cards can be bought at https://mazu-bike.com/card.