Taiwanese delegation in US to recruit research talent

Staff writer, with CNA, New York

A delegation of Taiwanese officials and university presidents is in the US to recruit overseas Taiwanese and foreigners for local research positions.

Following stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the delegation started their visit to the US east coast on Thursday, with Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), Deputy Minister of Education Yao Leeh-ter (姚立德) and officials from nine universities telling students in New York City about grants available for research in Taiwan.

Chen said the nine universities are looking to fill more than 300 positions, with the Ministry of Science and Technology providing annual funding of between NT$5 million and NT$10 million (US$171,538 and US$343,077) for five to 10-year research programs.

The Ministry of Education is also offering annual salaries of between NT$1.5 million and NT$5 million to make working in Taiwan even more lucrative, he said.

Chen underscored the advantages of working in Taiwan: freedom, democracy and rule of law.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York Director Hsu Li-wen (徐儷文) said there are nearly 4,000 Taiwanese studying in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, making the area a fertile pool for professional talent.

Hsu expressed confidence that the delegation could demonstrate Taiwan’s determination to recruit talent from abroad and attract many of these young academics back to Taiwan.

The delegation’s next port of call is Boston, Massachusetts.