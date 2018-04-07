INTERVIEW: Second-generation immigrants are ‘assets’

Liberty Times (LT): The US Department of State last year released the Trafficking in Persons Report and listed Taiwan as a Tier 1 country for the effectiveness of its human trafficking prevention and control efforts. How do you view this evaluation?

Jeff Yang (楊家駿): [I] feel affirmed. It was the result of administrative agencies working together and not completed independently by the National Immigration Agency (NIA). The key was the establishment of the Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force by the Executive Yuan. Everyone took completing this task seriously.

LT: In 2008, there were 25,000-plus foreigners whose whereabouts were unknown in Taiwan. Last year, [this number] suddenly increased to 52,000-plus people. Which countries’ citizens account for the majority of these people? How does the NIA search for missing migrant workers?

Yang: As of the end of last year, Vietnamese accounted for the highest number of missing foreigners remaining in Taiwan at 25,000-plus people, followed by Indonesians at 23,000-plus people.

After foreign migrant workers go missing, they might become victims of human trafficking groups and are controlled by drugs, absorbed into gangs, exploited and even sexually assaulted or engaged in sex work. Although the NIA is responsible for tracking down missing migrant workers, we should be their “keepers.” When missing migrant workers are isolated and helpless, even if they become victims, they are not self-aware.

The NIA wants to strengthen investigations into targeted hotspot areas where foreign migrant workers often gather, establish a social safety net system and keep watch by working with various boroughs and neighborhoods.

LT: Could missing migrant workers become a public safety problem in Taiwan?

Yang: [I] certainly worry. Ten years ago, the crime rate associated with missing migrant workers was one-fifth of that of Taiwanese. Five years ago, it had increased to nearly half of [that of Taiwanese]. Now, it has surpassed half of [that of Taiwanese].

Among the crimes, the main categories are offenses against public safety, theft and drugs. This does not mean that foreign migrant workers like to commit crimes in Taiwan. Rather, after they go missing, because the environment is poor, it easily gives rise to criminal behavior.

LT: Human trafficking groups import foreign migrant workers and women to illegally work and engage in prostitution in Taiwan. How is the NIA to combat human trafficking groups?

Yang: In terms of human trafficking, we would proactively investigate and not wait in the office for a phone call.

We would integrate social safety nets and visit community committee chairpersons, neighborhood and borough administrative officers, and civil groups in hopes of bringing the victims into the light.

Moreover, from migrant workers who appear in court, [we] would further investigate the possibility of organized crime being behind them.

Starting last year, the NIA stopped making investigations of missing migrant workers its main focus. Instead, the agency targets illegal go-betweeners and employers.

LT: Regarding foreign migrant workers in Taiwan who face oppression, exploitation and even sexual assault by bad employers, among other situations, how is the NIA to protect their human rights?

Yang: Taiwanese society often says that “the most beautiful scenery in Taiwan is the people,” but unfortunately, we also see things from a different perspective.