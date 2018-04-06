Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

Traffic slow on freeways

Heavy traffic was reported yesterday on many freeways as people visited to their ancestors’ graves to clean their tombs and pay their respects on Tomb Sweeping Day. As of 11am, the average speed was less than 40kph for those traveling southbound on Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1), between Hsinchu County’s Hukou (湖口) and Jhubei (竹北) townships, as well as southbound on Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) between Taoyuan’s Dasi (大溪) and Longtan (龍潭) townships, the Freeway Bureau’s real-time data showed. Traffic was jammed on the north-south Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5) from 7am, with vehicles in some sections averaging speeds of less than 20kph, bureau data showed.

Four killed in Taoyuan fire

Three adults and one child yesterday died in a house fire in Taoyuan, officials said. The Taoyuan Fire Department said it received a report at 4:48am about a fire at a two-story house in Taoyuan District (桃園). A total of 26 fire trucks and 81 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was extinguished at 5:37am, the department said. The four victims — a 44-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a boy — were found dead, their bodies burned beyond recognition, on the second floor of the house, which was partly made of iron sheeting, fire officials said. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Boarding passes going digital

Mobile boarding passes are soon to be made available to passengers taking domestic flights in Taiwan, a Civil Aeronautics Administration official said yesterday. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) and Kaohsiung International Airport allow international flight passengers to download boarding passes to their smartphones or other mobile devices, instead of printed boarding passes. That service is to be extended to domestic flight passengers before the end of the year, Air Transport Division official Han Chen-hua (韓振華) said. Mobile boarding passes are convenient, good for the environment and help airlines save on labor costs, Han said. Songshan airport installed the necessary scanning equipment this year and once other airports follow suit, airlines can begin offering mobile boarding passes, he added. Passengers would also to be able use their mobile passes to clear customs, he said.

Lai to assess Taichung move

Premier William Lai (賴清德) is to visit Taichung today to evaluate the possibility of relocating the Executive Yuan and Legislative Yuan there, a plan he has said he supports. Taichung Information Bureau Director-General Cho Kuan-ting (卓冠廷) said the Taichung City Government, governed by Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), a Democratic Progressive Party member, welcomes Lai and the relocation proposal. According to the city government’s preliminary field assessment, ideal locations for the legislature include the 250 hectare Chenggong Ling (成功嶺) military base, a 273 hectare plot near the Taichung high-speed rail station and a 10.5 hectare ordnance readiness development center in front of the Wuri (烏日) Railway Station. The military base would be an appropriate location, Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said, adding that protests around the legislature frequently paralyze Taipei’s roads and could impair development.