Parents plead for privacy

Staff writer, with CNA

The parents of a Taiwanese student detained in Pennsylvania for allegedly threatening to shoot up his high school yesterday asked that their privacy be respected as their family navigates the US criminal justice system.

The statement was issued by Robert Keller, an attorney hired by actor Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Taiwanese gezai opera (歌仔戲) actress Di Ying (狄鶯) to defend their son, Sun An-tso (孫安佐), 18, who was arrested on Monday last week on suspicion of threatening to carry out a terrorist act.

“They only ask that their privacy be respected as they navigate through the American criminal justice system. Their focus is on protecting the interests of their son,” Keller said in a statement.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted to insure that all the facts come out and not just speculation or innuendo. Be assured that the information will be provided by counsel as it is received. Your consideration to their request is most appreciated,” the attorney said.

Sun Peng and Di visited their son at Delaware County Jail on Monday, accompanied by Keller. They are scheduled to pay a second visit later today.

Sun An-tso was arrested after he allegedly told a classmate at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School not to go to school on May 1 as he was planning to go on a shooting spree that day.

A search of the teenager’s bedroom at his host family’s home found a crossbow with scope and flashlight, an ammunition clip loader, and other items, while more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition for various guns, all bought online, was found in a duffel bag in the home.

He had also reportedly built a 9mm handgun with parts bought online

He faces a single misdemeanor count of making terrorist threats and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

A court hearing has been set for Wednesday next week.

Sun An-tso has told police in Upper Darby Township that he was joking about the threat.