Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

Jinning to host festival

Kinmen County’s annual Oyster and Wheat Festival is to take place in Jinning Township (金寧) on Saturday and Sunday next week to promote locally grown produce. The two-day event is to include a specialties and food fair featuring locally harvested oysters and wheat. An oyster shucking competition is to begin at 2pm on Saturday. Those interested in participating must sign up with the township office in advance. That same day, there is to be a concert featuring singers and bands, such as rap group Nine One One. Another oyster shucking event is to take place at 3:30pm on Sunday, which is also to have live music performances.

CRIME

Electronics given to DHS

The Upper Darby Police Department in Pennsylvania has handed over the computer, iPad and smartphone of a Taiwanese student arrested for threatening to shoot up his high school to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for further analysis, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood told local news station NBC10 that the DHS would be able to determine whether Sun An-tso’s (孫安佐) “threats to carry out a shooting at Bonner and Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill expand beyond local boundaries.” One question that a huge cache of ammunition, as well as a handmade gun and other weapons, seized by police raised is whether Sun was acting alone. “Is this a lone wolf or is he associated with somebody else?” Chitwood said, adding that police would have a better idea once they get everything in place.

SPORTS

School league continues

The second round of the Cross-Strait Student Baseball League yesterday opened in Beijing, featuring 20 teams from universities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The three-day second round is being held at Fengtai Baseball Field and is also to feature games for elementary, middle and high-school teams. The teams were decided based on preliminary qualifiers that took place in Taiwan and China to determine the nine Taiwanese and 11 Chinese teams. The second round is to continue in Taichung in July, with the finals taking place at the end of the year, set tentatively in Shenzhen, China. The Taiwanese teams are from schools such as National Taiwan University, National Tsing Hua University, the Chinese Culture University and Shih Hsin University, while the Chinese teams include those from Tianjin University of Sport, Peking University, Beijing Normal University and Chengdu Sport University.

WEATHER

Front to lower temperatures

Temperatures in northern and central Taiwan are forecast to plunge to 14°C tomorrow with the arrival of a cold front and a continental cold air mass, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. While the nation is to enjoy highs in the 30s on the first two days of the five-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, CWB forecaster Yen Tseng-hsi (顏增璽) said that temperatures would drop by 15°C in northern and central Taiwan tomorrow. The low temperatures are to continue until Sunday, Yen said. Today’s daytime highs are forecast to reach 30°C to 31°C, similar to that of yesterday. There is also a chance of fog in western Taiwan, Yen added, which could affect travel plans for people returning to the nation after the holiday.