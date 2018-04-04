Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Alert over sex worker

A Thai woman who entered the nation on March 11 on a visitor visa and was arrested by Taitung County police for engaging in sex work has been confirmed to be HIV positive, the Taitung Public Health Bureau said yesterday. “Patty,” 24, used the social media app Line to seek clients and could have had dozens of clients, the bureau said. While the woman has been repatriated, the bureau said those who had unprotected sex with her between March 13 and March 22 should be tested for HIV within three months. Free HIV and syphilis tests are available at public health centers nationwide or at a number of clinics that provide anonymous HIV testing. Further information can be found at goo.gl/qk6z3Y or the HIV/AIDS information service hotline at 089-352-995, it said.

POLITICS

Groups protest at MECO

Members of 17 civic groups and non-governmental organizations yesterday protested outside the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei against what they called the Philippine government’s “unjustified” labeling of hundreds of people as “terrorists.” The protesters denounced a court petition filed by the Philippine government in February that seeks to declare more than 600 individuals terrorists over their alleged links with the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army. The petition was filed two months after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte terminated peace negotiations with the communists. Hsia Hsiao-chuan (夏曉鵑), a professor at Shih Hsin University’s Graduate Institute for Social Transformation Studies, said many people on the “terrorist” list are human rights activists, including UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, and Elisa Tita Lubi, a founder of the Gabriela Women’s Party. MECO Director of Assistance to Nationals Keefe dela Cruz accepted a petition from the protesters. “The office respects the groups’ right to protest and would rather not comment,” MECO said in an e-mail later in the day.

DIPLOMACY

Appeal made to Manila

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday called on the Philippines not to deport 78 Taiwanese arrested in January on fraud charges to China. Manila should cherish the friendship between the two nations, the ministry said as it cited a bilateral agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and a memorandum of understanding on combating transnational crime. The Taiwanese should be deported to Taiwan to avoid undermining bilateral ties, it said. The 78 Taiwanese are among 158 people arrested on Jan. 13 for alleged involvement in telecom fraud, it said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kaohsiung to host Esports

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) on Monday signed a contract with the International e-Sports Federation (IeSF) to host this year’s annual Esports World Championship from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11. Chen signed the contract along with Chinese Taipei e-Sports Association (CTeSA) director Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清) and IeSF board member Colin Webster. Chen said the city is well prepared to host such an event after having hosted the 2009 World Games. Esports are one of the most highly watched sports in the world, she said. The 10th Esports World Championship is to be held at Kaohsiung Arena and organizers said the event is expected to attract more than 1,000 players from more than 50 nations.