Five Taiwanese TV shows make it onto Netflix

Staff writer, with CNA

Five local TV programs are being streamed on Netflix, the Public Television Service (PTS) said on Monday, adding that it hopes that the programs will help promote Taiwan overseas.

Drama series A Touch of Green (一把青), directed and produced by Tsao Jui-yuan (曹瑞原) in 2015, is based on a 1971 short story by Pai Hsien-yung (白先勇), published in Pai’s bilingual collection Taipei People (台北人).

The series won six 2016 Golden Bell awards, including Best TV Series, Best Director and Best Actor.

Two seasons of hospital drama Wake Up (麻醉風暴) and two seasons of the mini-series Days We Stared at the Sun (他們在畢業的前一天爆炸) are also available, the PTS said.

Taiwanese movies and TV shows have made it to the world stage, Tsao said, adding that it is an opportunity for Taiwanese programs to be seen abroad.

Having Taiwanese programs broadcast on an international over-the-top (OTT) platform is also positive for regional investment, Tsao added.

“Taiwan needs to have its own powerful OTT platform,” Tsao said, adding that it is the future of the nation’s TV and film industry.