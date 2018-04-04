Work begins on Taichung comic museum, film center

By Huang Chung-shan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Work has started on a combined national comic museum and central Taiwan film center in Taichung, with construction expected to be completed by 2020, city officials said on Monday.

At a groundbreaking ceremony in the city’s Wufeng District (霧峰), Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said the city government is fully committed to cultivating the comic book and film industries, and is actively seeking to develop both facilities and to train talent to this end.

Lin said he hopes Taichung would become the nation’s film capital and that it would attract aspiring filmmakers.

Lin was joined at the ceremony by Taichung City Government spokesman Cho Kuan-ting (卓冠廷), Urban Development Bureau Director Wang Chun-chieh (王俊傑), Land Administration Bureau Director Chang Chih-hsiang (張治祥) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書).

Several Taichung city councilors, representatives from the Ministry of Culture, and members of the nation’s film and comic art industries were also in attendance.

The museum is to showcase important comic artwork by Taiwanese artists, which have been collected by the Ministry of Culture, Lin said, adding that he hopes the museum and center would become a place where industry talent would congregate.

Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯), who won a Golden Horse for best director, said the weather and Taichung’s location make it very well-suited to filmmaking, adding that he looking forward to making use of the center when it opens.

The center and museum are to cover 1.48 hectares and cost NT$1.24 billion (US$42.54 million) to build, Cho said.