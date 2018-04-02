County councilor, nuns call for temple to be torn down

By Yan Hung-chun / Staff reporter

A Changhua County councilor and nuns yesterday urged the county government to tear down a former Buddhist temple that was converted into a shrine to Chinese communism by businessman Wei Ming-jen (魏明仁).

Wei, a retired military officer, acquired the temple in Ershuei Township (二水) seven years ago, and put up People’s Republic of China flags.

On Saturday he vowed to erect a statue of Chinese leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東), saying the day the statue was completed would be the day China is unified with Taiwan.

Wei kicked out the nuns who resided at the temple and replaced Buddhist statues with images of Mao, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and other icons, Changhua County Councilor Hsu Shu-wei (許書維) said.

Hsu said the main hall is an illegal structure, as its construction contravened the Mountain Slopes Conservation and Utilization Act (山坡地保育利用條例), adding that the county government has delayed demolishing it by claiming not to have the money.

The nuns said Wei has trampled the dignity of Taiwanese.

The county has not acted because a lawsuit between Wei and the nuns is still in the courts, Changhua Civil Affairs Department Director Tu Kuo-chung (杜國忠) said.