Police officers sentenced for gambling den dealings

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The New Taipei City District Court yesterday convicted two New Taipei City police officers of leaking information, illegal firearms possession and taking bribes to protect underground gambling operations from raids by law enforcement agencies.

In the ruling, the court handed Chen Tai-yuan (陳泰元), a detective at New Taipei City’s Haishan District (海山) precinct, a sentence of four-and-a-half years, six months of which can be commuted to a fine calculated at a per-day rate.

The other defendant, Chen Chih-yu (陳智煜), a police officer at Jiangtsui Police Station, was given a six-month term or a fine of NT$180,000.

As this was the first ruling, it can still be appealed.

A police investigation found that the two officers were acquainted with Kao Chien-hsun (高建勳), who in 2015 began an underground gambling operation where people could bet on mahjong games.

Evidence showed that the two police officers received money from Kao in exchange for information on planned raids on Kao’s operation and other illegal gambling dens, and also gave him advice on how to set up his security to shield against searches by law enforcement agencies.

Chen Tai-yuan also asked Kao to provide him with a modified handgun in 2015. He then filed a fraudulent police report that said he found an illegal firearm during an operation before the Lunar New Year holiday so that he could receive merit points to boost his year-end work evaluation, investigators said.

The investigation also found that Chen Tai-yuan had given his associates information from several people’s police files, for which prosecutors added charges of disclosing classified information relating to circumstances other than national defense.