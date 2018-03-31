Forensic scientist weighs in on teen’s threat, arrest

Staff writer with CNA, LOS ANGELES

One indication that a Taiwanese student arrested for threatening to shoot up his school in the US did not actually plan to do so is that he does not apparently own a gun, US forensic scientist Henry Lee (李昌鈺) said on Thursday.

Lee, who is on a visit to China, was responding to reporters’ questions about the arrest of 18-year-old Sun An-tso (孫安佐), a student at Bonner and Prendergast Catholic High School in Pennsylvania, two days ago.

Sun, the only child of actor Sun Peng (孫鵬) and opera singer Di Ying (狄鶯), was arrested at the school on Tuesday, after which police searched his bedroom and found a ballistic vest, a crossbow with scope and light, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition and other items.

Police also found that Sun An-tso had been searching online for information on how to buy an AK-47 assault rifle or an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Local media quoted Di and family friends as saying that Sun An-tso has long been interested in military clothing and equipment, and wants a career in law enforcement like Lee, whom he sees as a role model.

Lee said he was unfamiliar with the details of the arrest and search warrant, but based on media reports, he speculated it is possible the authorities suspected Sun of hoarding firearms or intending to purchase guns.

Hoarding firearms is considered a threat indicator by the US Department of Homeland Security and immigration authorities, he said.

However, in this case Sun An-tso can reasonably defend his behavior, Lee added.

For example, the crossbow that police found in Sun An-tso’s room is something anyone can purchase without a permit in the US, he said, adding that many US families own ballistic vests and crossbows.

The bullets Sun An-tso had in his possession could also have been leftovers from practicing at a shooting range and the bullet-proof vest might have been bought for such a visit, Lee said.

In the US it is not uncommon for teens to make idle threats or search online for information on guns, he added.

“The key is you must have a gun to fire bullets, but he doesn’t,” Lee said, adding that more information on this point would clarify if he was hoarding firearms or intended to.

Sun An-tso and his family should hire an experienced lawyer, preferably one with a background as a prosecutor, he said.

However, as the US is on high alert following the killing of 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month, the most likely outcome is that Sun An-tso will be deported, Lee said, adding that he could be banned from returning to the US indefinitely.

Lee suggested that the teen treat the arrest as a lesson and dedicate himself to his studies, because if he becomes an expert in law enforcement, “the US will invite him to visit,” he said.

Sun An-tso was charged with one misdemeanor count of making a threat and is being held at the Delaware County prison.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) yesterday said that Deputy Representative to the US Andrew Yang (楊光彬) at Taiwan’s representative office in New York planned to visit the teen yesterday, adding that Yang would ensure that Sun An-tso has proper representation and his rights are protected.

Sun Peng and Di yesterday said in a statement that they would stand by their son throughout the legal process and that they hope the public stops making false assumptions.