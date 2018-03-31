People urged to become activists

By Tsai Tsung-hsun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

National Chungcheng University associate professor of journalism Benla Kuang (管中祥) urged the public to be more active in protests involving issues that affect them.

“Only when its citizens are not cold-blooded will a nation have hope,” said Kuang, a long-time social activist who has been involved in movements including those for media reform and environmental protection.

Kuang said he has seen many people stand back and watch protests for things such as pension reform or air pollution over the years, only to be later impacted by those issues.

Kuang, who grew up in a family heavily influenced by the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) one-party state, and whose father entered the media after retiring from the military, said he resolved from a young age to work in the media and become a reporter.

Kuang studied journalism directly after high school, rather than testing for a university admission, and focused on editing and interviewing.

There was a huge surge in public demonstrations in the 1970s when he became a journalist, Kuang said, adding that he had been influenced by mainstream media at the time, seeing protesters as as people with “full stomachs and nothing to do” (吃飽沒事幹).

However, that changed when he was at a friend’s home and saw footage shot by an independent journalist, he said.

The footage showed police beating unarmed protesters, he said, adding that the same protest had been reported by mainstream media as an attack on police by violent protesters.

The experience left him feeling disappointed with mainstream media and gave him the sense that seeing an event with one’s own eyes was important to fulling understanding a situation, he said.

Social movements have flourished in Taiwan in the past decade, but differ from those of the martial law era in that they are driven by issues such as environmental degradation and class oppression, rather than by political issues, he said.

However, today’s protests are similar to those of the past in that society has a detached view of them, he added.

Recent protests against the approval of coal-fired power plant permits, or heavy pollution from industrial plants have only garnered fragmentary support at best, with most people disinterested, he said.

The increase in air pollution in the winter is partly caused by Taiwanese factories, which could have been reduced had more people demanded stricter regulations years ago, Kuang said.

“A nation’s advancement depends not on the favor bestowed on it by the ruling party, or on the supervision of the opposition party, but rather is related to how awake to the facts the people are and how developed their social movements are,” he said.