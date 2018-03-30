Hsinchu school collects shoes for children in Kenya

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hsinchu’s Shueiyuan Elementary School on Tuesday launched a “sneakers drive,” with organizers hoping to collect at least 300 pairs of second-hand shoes that could be sent to children with tungiasis in Kenya.

Tungiasis is a skin infection caused by the burrowing flea, Tunga penetrans.

The charity drive is meaningful as it would offer serviceable items to those in need, school principal Ho Hsin-wei (何信煒) said.

By giving and caring for others, students would learn how to live a meaningful life and be grateful for what they are given, Ho said.

The school is also promoting a health program in which faculty members and students take up jogging and record the distances they run.

The school records their combined distance on a bulletin board and compare it with the distance between Taiwan and Africa, which is about 10,000km, Ho said.

The idea is to promote a healthy lifestyle and to show students how far they would have to go before they reach Africa, Ho said, adding that the activity is to last until the end of the semester.

Lin Shao-liang (林玿良), a faculty member, said that shoes donated — with acceptable kinds including loafers, sneakers, sports shoes and dress shoes — should be comfortable and functional.

Considering the weather in Kenya, snowboots and jackboots would not be appropriate, he said.

Sandals, slippers and rubber shoes, as well as shoes with split seams, should not be donated either, Lin said.

The school would also be holding a charity sale on its premises during the school’s anniversary celebrations, Ho said.

Part of the proceeds would be used to send the shoes to Kenya, while the rest of the funds would be donated to disadvantaged groups, Ho said.