Tsai announces launch of first diabetes prevention initiative in the Caribbean

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is launching its first diabetes prevention program in the Caribbean in collaboration with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Wednesday.

While receiving Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Deputy Prime Minister Louis Straker, who is also minister of foreign affairs, trade and commerce, Tsai said she was excited to be working with his country on the program, which is to include seminars to raise public awareness about diabetes, training for medical professionals, and the provision of hardware to be used in diabetes prevention, diagnosis and care.

It would not only improve Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ diabetes prevention system, but would also strengthen the relationship between the two allies, Tsai said.

The program is being established after then-minister of foreign affairs David Lee (李大維) on Feb. 1 signed a bilateral agreement during a visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the president said.

The International Cooperation and Development Fund and MacKay Memorial Hospital are working to get the initiative off the ground, Tsai said.

Since Straker’s last visit to Taiwan in 2016, the two nations have maintained cooperative efforts in areas such as basic infrastructure development, agriculture, information communication technology and education, she said.

Tsai said she hoped that Straker’s visit, his eighth, would help further exchanges in areas of mutual importance.