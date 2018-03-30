Four Taiwanese women honored on ‘Forbes’ list

Staff writer, with CNA

Four Taiwanese women have been named on this year’s Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list, which features 300 people under the age of 30 from across 10 industries, who are making a difference in their fields.

The annual list, the third of its kind, was published on the Forbes Web site on Monday and names artist John Yuyi (江宥儀), venture capitalist Stephanie Tang (唐琦), Hong Kong-based biotechnology company founder Melissa Yu and social entrepreneur Viola Cheng (鄭惠如).

These women have transformed their respective fields, whether it be John Yuyi, whose social media-themed temporary tattoos have led her to a partnership with international fashion house Gucci, or Yu, whose company Havital HK Holdings Ltd is developing drugs to combat liver cancer and Alzheimer’s.

The honorees in 10 categories — the arts (art and style, food and drink); entertainment and sports; finance and venture capitalism; media, marketing and advertising; retail and e-commerce; enterprise technology; industry, manufacturing and energy; healthcare and science; and social entrepreneurs and consumer technology — are all about driving positive change, the magazine said.

This is why Tang’s Rookie Fund, which has raised more than US$250,000 to invest in student entrepreneurs across Asia, and Cheng’s Good Food Enterprise, which is devoted to employing the financially or socially disadvantaged and solving the issue of food waste, were included on the list.

Forbes said it received more than 2,000 nominations this year and its team of judges and reporters were able to narrow them down to the 300 honorees representing 24 countries, including Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Fiji and for the first time, North Korea.