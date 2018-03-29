Chunghwa Post beefs up security system

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People lingering around Chunghwa Post automated teller machines (ATMs) for more than 15 minutes would be asked to leave after a new security system is installed, the company said yesterday.

The installation of a new security system came under scrutiny at the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the postal firm’s proposed budget for fiscal 2018.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) and Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清) asked why the company had raised the proposed budget for professional service fee by NT$29.05 million (US$996,125) compared with the previous fiscal year.

Ku Jaw-shian (古兆賢), director of the company’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health, said that the postal firm decided to beef up its ATM security after First Commercial Bank’s ATM network was targeted in a well-coordinated hack in 2016, allowing bagmen from Europe to obtain more than NT$8.3 million in cash from a number of the bank’s ATMs

Chunghwa Post has installed a remote-control system, which is equipped with features such as imaging service, electronic patrol, anti-pinhole photography detection and a broadcasting system to warn individuals lingering around ATMs for too long, Ku said.

The electronic patrol system would operate 24/7 and its infrared system would be able to detect any abnormality, whereby the security firm monitoring the ATMs would quickly inform Chunghwa Post if anyone crosses the security line of defense, Ku said.

The security system would also be able to detect fires or floods, Ku said.

It could also detect hidden cameras secretly installed to record images on ATMs, he said.

Anyone who lingers around the ATMs for more than 15 minutes without legitimate reasons would first be asked to leave through a broadcast message, he said.

If they refuse to comply, the system would inform security personnel to go to the scene to remove the person, he said.