Sex offenders serving as Taipei teachers: counselor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei has sex offenders serving as teachers, Taipei City Councilor Angela Ying (應曉薇) and the Taipei Elementary Parent Union Advisory Council said yesterday, adding that the Taipei Department of Education has not enforced a strict review mechanism to protect students.

Voicing support for the MeToo movement, Ying, parents’ union chairperson Chang Hsi-wen (張喜文) and a physical education teacher surnamed Liu (劉) yesterday held a news conference to urge the city’s education department to safeguard students by reinvestigating teachers who had been accused of sexual assault or harassment.

Ying said education department statistics showed that 26 physical education teachers in Taipei have been dismissed for alleged sexual offenses over the past 10 years, but that other Ministry of Education data showed that there were more than 100 reports of alleged sexual offenses over the past four years, with 31 cases being prosecuted.

Questioning whether the Department of Education might be covering up for some sex offenders, allowing them to work on school campuses as teachers, Ying showed documents that she said implicated a taekwondo teacher surnamed Hsu (許), who had reportedly confessed to being a sex offender.

Ying has established a national hotline for reporting teachers who are alleged to be sex offenders, she said, adding that she hoped more people would disclose suspected cases to protect students.

Chang said parents should have the right to know the names of teachers who have committed sexual harassment or assault, and Liu said they hoped the education department would carefully review whether external physical education teachers or sports training coaches hired by schools or student clubs have criminal records as a sex offender.

Hsu, the taekwondo teacher Ying singled out as a suspected sex offender, abruptly arrived at the news conference and denied Ying’s accusation, saying that the city councilor was trying to discredit him.

The case that Ying was accusing him of was part of a judicial procedure, he said, adding that he would commit hara-kiri if he really had committed a sex crime.