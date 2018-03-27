Home / Taiwan News
Wife in China to meet with Lee Ming-che

Staff Writer, with CNA

Lee Ching-yu, the wife of Taiwanese rights advocate Lee Ming-che, speaks to the press at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport prior to boarding her flight to Changsha, China, yesterday.

Photo: AFP / Chris Stowers

Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), the wife of detained Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who is jailed in China, yesterday departed for Changsha to visit her husband after receiving a single-entry travel permit from Beijing.

Lee is to visit her husband in Chishan Prison, Hunan Province, today.

A Chinese court on Nov. 28 last year sentenced Lee Ming-che to five years in prison and deprived him of his political rights for a further two years on charges of subverting state power.

Lee Ming-che had said at the court that he would not appeal the ruling.

Before departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday morning, Lee Ching-yu said she is visiting her husband to convey his family’s support and good wishes to him.

Lee Ming-Che’s mother, Kuo Hsiu-chin (郭秀秦), did not accompany Lee Ching-yu.

China on Thursday last week informed Lee Ching-yu through a China-based Taiwanese business association that it would issue a one-off document allowing her to enter China after her previous application was rejected because she did not have a valid “Taiwan Compatriot Travel Document” — permits issued to Taiwanese by Chinese authorities for travel to China.

An official from Taiwan’s semi-official Straits Exchange Foundation, which handles relations with China, is accompanying Lee Ching-yu, the foundation said.

Lee Ching-yu is to visit her husband today and return home tomorrow, a foundation official said.

Meanwhile, the Mainland Affairs Council said it has arranged for a Taiwanese business association in Changsha to help Lee Ching-yu during her trip.

It has communicated with China through a formal cross-strait channel to ensure Lee Ching-yu’s access to her husband, and the safety of her and her companions while in China, the council added.

