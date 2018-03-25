Hospital, 7-Eleven combat stigma

By Chiu Chih-jou and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Pingtung Christian Hospital and convenience store chain 7-Eleven have teamed up to fight the stigma surrounding dementia and promote awareness by inviting elderly people with the illness to pass on their skills.

At an event held at 7-Eleven’s Sin Zih Siao (新自孝) branch in Pingtung City on Friday, a group of elderly women with dementia were invited to teach children how to weave Paiwan floral headdresses.

There is not enough understanding about dementia in Taiwan, psychologist Lin Yung-sheng (林勇勝) of the hospital’s integrated dementia care team said.

Apart from patients not being properly aware of their condition and thus delaying treatment, a lack of public understanding also leads to people with dementia being stereotyped, Lin said.

Many believe that people with dementia lack cognitive and functional abilities, but they are not incapable, he said.

The team hopes that the workshops will break the stereotype that people with dementia are “useless,” and that people will treat patients with dignity and see their value, the hospital said.

The team also hopes that by passing on their skills, Aboriginal elders will regain their confidence and sense of accomplishment, Lin added.

The hospital said it is to continue hosting workshops at 7-Eleven stores, schools and other locations in Pingtung County to enable local elders or people with dementia to teach children how to make traditional Paiwan craft, adding that it welcomes elementary schools that are interested in taking part to reach out to them.