Ministry censured over ‘failed’ TV development project

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter and staff writer

The Control Yuan served the Ministry of Culture a corrective measure for its television development project, saying that it is a mere slogan that has harmed the industry.

The project’s goals of creating a friendly environment for the film industry, fostering professional talent that would grow viewership and bringing domestic TV series to the international market have not been attained, Control Yuan members said.

The ministry has not been able to verify the amount of allotted funds spent and has been found wanting in the project’s implementation, the Control Yuan said in a decision on March 16.

The ministry had earmarked NT$5 billion (US$171.4 million) for the first phase of the project launched in 2010, but ended up allocating only NT$1.7 billion and attaining only 80 percent of its goals, the Control Yuan said.

The second phase from 2015 to next year had a budget of NT$2.5 billion, with the period from 2015 to last year allotted NT$1.3 billion, but the ministry only allocated NT$946 million in actual funding, the Control Yuan said.

In 2015 and 2016, the ministry’s project only achieved 78.23 percent and 78.26 percent of its original goals respectively, it added.

While the total value of the nation’s TV industry grew slowly between 2010 and 2015, it dropped 2.96 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year, it said.

Foreign sales from 2010 to 2015 comprised less than 2 percent of the industry’s total value, but plunged to less than 1 percent in 2016, showing that the project was severely behind schedule, the Control Yuan said.

Considering technological changes, the domestic television industry is not competitive, the Control Yuan said, adding that increased imports of Chinese and Japanese shows indicates an extreme shift in favor of foreign cultures.

Taiwanese TV shows have yet to take off in Southeast Asia or India in accordance with the government’s New Southbound Policy, but the situation could be improved, it said.

The ministry’s project has only caused destructive domestic competition and is nothing more than a slogan, it said, calling on the ministry to review and ameliorate the matter.