FEATURE: Presidential scribes mark milestones

By Amber Wang / AFP, TAIPEI

Deep in the high-ceilinged corridors of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, calligraphers craft messages on behalf of the nation’s leaders as they seek to keep the traditional art alive.

The president and vice president appoint personal scribes who create everything from small notes to large scrolls, delivering congratulations and condolences to residents.

Yang Shu-wan (楊淑婉), 59, is President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) calligrapher, selected after applying for the position in 2016 when Tsai came to power.

Her workshop is hung with large swathes of red and white sheets, freshly decorated with traditional Chinese ink strokes and drying over metal racks.

“The style of characters should mirror the personality and I want to show the frank and unpretentious side of the president,” Yang said.

She met Tsai a number of times and spoke with her shortly after the leader took office, when she praised how beautifully Yang wrote her name, she said.

“I also think she is personable and I want to show that other side of her through the calligraphy, using a script that is spirited and vivacious,” Yang said.

Yang’s brush set varies from thick to fine tips, enabling her to make bold or delicate marks on paper spread across a large wooden table, working with unwavering concentration.

Members of the public apply for messages to mark birthdays from 80 or older, wedding anniversaries from 50 years and deaths of loved ones aged 70 or older.

Temples and schools also ask for calligraphy tributes from the president, which are all sent free of charge, to commemorate anniversaries and achievements.

More than 11,000 such messages were issued by the Presidential Office last year.

Like most Taiwanese students, Yang practiced calligraphy when she was at school, but did not take it up seriously until 20 years ago, when she was a stay-at-home mother.

Through practicing rigorously for hours a day, she began to win competitions and teach the art.

Yang said that one of her most memorable messages on behalf of Tsai, who is an animal lover, was a tribute to a golden retriever named Cherry that toured schools to promote animal protection before dying of an illness.

She said her work gives her inner calm and balance, and helps accumulate good karma.

“I have written condolences for a person who passed away at 112 years old and to congratulate a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary,” she said.

“I have come to realize that there is no constant in life and we should cherish every moment,” she said.

Yang sees calligraphy as one of the nation’s most important cultural assets and teaches the art to students as young as five.

Her views are echoed by Susan Huang (黃素貞), the official calligrapher of Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who said the art helps cultivate patience and persistence in children.

The retired mathematics teacher, now 72, met Chen at the Catholic church they both attend.

She said her characters are “balanced and calm” to reflect what she describes as Chen’s gentle nature and that she writes them as if they were for her own family, seeing herself as a bridge between the government and the people.

“It gives me a great sense of accomplishment,” Huang said. “I hope when people receive the messages I write, they will feel pleased or comforted.”