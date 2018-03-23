Special police unit officer loses job for having drugs

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Special Police Sixth Corps yesterday dismissed an officer from his job for possession of amphetamines.

Cheng Chieh-hsu (鄭介煦), 29, a mid-level officer in the unit responsible for protecting the president, vice president and other top government leaders, was found with a pouch containing 1.18g of amphetamine powder during a random street check on Wednesday night by police in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和).

After being taken to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning, Cheng was yesterday released without bail, although prosecutors imposed travel restrictions, as they plan to charge him with contravening the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

A meeting yesterday of Special Police Sixth Corps leadership decided to give Cheng two major demerits and dismiss him from his job.

News of Cheng’s detention sparked concerns about the personal safety of the nation’s top leaders, as well as foreign embassies and representative offices.

Although initial news reports said Cheng had been part of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Vice President Chen Chien-jen’s (陳建仁) personal security detachment, the Presidential Office said that he served in a mobile police unit responsible for security at government offices.

Special Police Sixth Corps Chief Chang Chuan-chung (張傳忠) said that Cheng served in the unit for five years and had likely encountered illegal drugs through his friends.

Fellow police officers described Cheng as diligent and said that he did not exhibit any unusual behavior, Chang said.

Amphetamine is ranked as a category 2 narcotic, along with marijuana, coca, poppy, ecstasy and pentazocine.

Possessing such drugs with the intent to sell could land people with criminal records a minimum of five years in prison and a fine.