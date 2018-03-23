Love River color ‘natural,’ environmental unit says

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Love River’s (愛河) current milky color is not due to pollution, but the result of natural sedimentary decomposition, the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau official said yesterday.

Tests of water samples sent to the Environmental Protection Administration’s Environmental Analysis Laboratory showed an overabundance of calcium and sulfates, which together produce calcium sulfate colloid, especially in the water around Mingcheng Bridge, the bureau said.

Calcium sulphate does not hurt the environment, it said.

Sediment in the area is dissolving into colloid due to temperature and tidal effects, and the river looks milky due to the scattering of light amid the colloid, the bureau said.

The river is prone to color shifts during the changing of the seasons and water quality inspection results have been normal for pH levels and electrical conductivity, although levels for dissolved oxygen are on the lower end of the standard, Environmental Inspection Division head Ma Chen-yao (馬振耀) said.

The concentration of heavy metals in the river is barely above the environmental standard line, and sometimes drops below detectable levels, Ma said.

More than 90 percent of the pollution in the Love River originates from domestic sewage, Ma added.