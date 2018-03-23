Cabinet backs information security industry

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Cabinet has launched a plan to develop the information security industry with the goal of doubling its output value to NT$78 billion (US$2.68 billion) by 2025.

The plan would help the industry develop a competitive edge in the international market and cultivate information security professionals, while providing international marketing assistance and a testing ground for new products, Executive Yuan Department of Cybersecurity Director Jian Hong-wei (簡宏偉) said.

As of last year, the nation had 294 information security companies with 8,500 employees and an annual output value of NT$38.78 billion.

The highest-grossing products and services included Internet gateway security (NT$10.44 billion), terminal and mobile device protection (NT$9.87 billion), information system integration (NT$7.76 billion) and information security system management (NT$6.35 billion).

The plan is aimed at growing the number of information security professionals to more than 10,000 and the industry’s value to NT$78 billion.

It includes measures to connect the industry with Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor, integrated circuit, and information and communication technology sectors to help it develop an edge over international competitors, especially in the fields included in the government’s “five plus two” industrial development project.

The program covers the Internet of Things, biotechnology, “green” energy, “smart” machinery and defense sectors, as well as a new agricultural paradigm and a circular economy.

Taiwanese information security companies are to be included in government procurement, with public funds to be invested into information security products that could be commercialized.

Small and medium-sized enterprises would also be encouraged to use locally developed information security management systems.

The Cabinet has allocated a four-year, NT$11 billion budget for the plan.

“[The plan] is key to materializing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policy of ‘information security as national security.’ It will not only support the development of a ‘smart’ country and digital economy, but will also help young people realize their potential,” Premier William Lai (賴清德) said.

The nation’s information security industry has been unable to scale due to limited domestic demand, the department said, adding that the plan was formulated to address the government’s growing concerns about information security risks.