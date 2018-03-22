Taipei moves up one spot in living quality ranking

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei has moved up one spot from last year to No. 84 in a quality of living survey of 231 cities, global consulting firm Mercer said on Tuesday.

Taichung retained its 101st spot from last year, Mercer’s Quality of Living survey showed.

Other Asian cities and territories on the list included Singapore, which retained its leading position in the region at No. 25, followed by Tokyo and Kobe (both ranked No. 50), Hong Kong (71), Seoul (79), Kuala Lumpur (85), Shanghai (103), Beijing and Guangzhou (both ranked No. 119) and Shenzhen (130).

The top 10 consisted of eight European cities, with the other two from New Zealand and Canada.

Vienna was ranked No. 1 for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Zurich, Auckland, Munich, Vancouver, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Copenhagen and Basel, Mercer said.

The Austrian capital, which had a population of about 1.8 million early last year, offers residents and expatriates a high-security environment, a well laid out transportation system and a range of recreation options, it said.

At the bottom of the list was Baghdad, preceded by Bangui, Sana’a, Port au Prince, Khartoum, N’Djamena, Damascus, Brazzaville, Kinshasa and Conakry, Mercer said.

Mercer says the survey allows businesses and organizations to set fair salaries and allowances for expatriates on international assignments.

Its assessment criteria, using data largely collected between September and November, include political stability, currency-exchange regulations, healthcare, education, crime rate, recreation and availability of daily consumer items, Mercer said.