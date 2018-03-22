Council’s traveling exhibition backs preservation drive

By Chiu Chih-jou and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Praising the aesthetics of Taiwan’s Hakka villages, the Hakka Affairs Council has said it hopes to preserve what it called the “unique DNA” of the Hakka.

To promote that mission, the council sponsored a traveling exhibition of 73 specially commissioned works by 53 artists, titled “Discovering the Beauty of Hakka Villages’ DNA.”

The show is now on display at Liouduei Hakka Culture Park in Pingtung County, after earlier stops in Hualien and Miaoli counties.

The show’s five themes portray the scenery and daily life in Hakka villages, council Deputy Minister Fan Tso-ming (范佐銘) said.

“The buildings, the culture [they represent] will gradually fade away, and the brush and palette will be the medium by which I record their existence. I will keep on painting until I can paint no longer,” said Tseng Wen-chung (曾文忠), an 84-year-old painter who created works for the show.

Tseng said he has been painting for more than six decades, and in his 22 years of traveling the world, he visited all five continents and more than 50 countries.

However, he still favors the scenery of Hakka villages, he said, adding that he preserved some of the most precious memories of his hometown, the now Meinong District (美濃) in Kaohsiung, on canvas.

The park’s management invited Chang Chung-chin (張重金), Chung Shun-wen (鍾舜文), Huang Tzu-huan (黃子鐶) and Yeh Ting-chun (葉亭君) to hold two talks during the exposition, including one that focuses on using comics to portray the 300-year history of the Liouduei area — including songs, scenic views and food.