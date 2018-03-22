Taipei rejects report on twin-city forum, says it lacks facts

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei City Government spokesman Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) yesterday rejected a report that a twin-city forum with Shanghai would not be held in Taipei this year.

Chinese-language magazine Mirror Media this week quoted an anonymous source who is purportedly close to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) as saying it is certain that the twin-city forum would not be held in Taipei this year.

The city government wants to avoid the possibility of the forum becoming a stage for the campaigns of candidates in November’s local elections and wants to avoid worsening cross-strait relations, the magazine quoted the source as saying.

As many pan-green groups have criticized Ko for his remark at last year’s forum that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family” and the Democratic Progressive Party has yet to decide whether to support Ko in his re-election bid, the Ko administration feels that holding the controversial forum in Taipei might cause even more disturbances, the magazine said.

After the city government reached a consensus with the Shanghai Municipal Taiwan Affairs Office, it informed the central government about not holding the forum in Taipei, which is an attitude also held by the Mainland Affairs Council and the National Police Agency on the issue, it added.

The city government has not publicized any information about a decision not to hold the forum, Liu said, adding that “the two cities’ officials are still negotiating the issue, so there is no decision to not hold or suspend the forum.”

The city government laments and condemns that the media reported the story without confirming the facts in advance, he said.