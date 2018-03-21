Cardiovascular diseases a risk to women: groups

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Cardiovascular diseases cause more deaths in women than cancers, with the mortality rate increasing by 22 percent in the past five years, women’s health groups have warned.

While many people have the impression that cardiovascular diseases mainly occur in men, Taiwan Women’s Link and the Taiwan Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology said cardiovascular diseases are the biggest health threat to women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

According to the association’s data, deaths from cardiovascular disease in women every year in the past decade were three to four times that of deaths from gynecological cancer.

Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed that there were about 23,800 women who died of cardiovascular disease nationwide in 2016, more than the approximately 18,500 female deaths of all forms of cancer in the same year.

Association secretary-general Huang Min-chao (黃閔照) said women are faced with increased risk of cardiovascular disease when taking contraceptives, during pregnancy or postmenopause, but doing exercise can help reduce the risk.

“Taking birth control pills is an effective contraceptive measure, but is not suitable for everyone, as women with poor liver functions, chronic migraine, cardiovascular symptoms or those older than 35 have a higher risk of developing deep vein thrombosis or having a stroke,” Huang said.

“Studies have suggested that the risk of deep vein thrombosis in pregnant women is increased by five to 10 times,” he said, adding that risks of gestational hypertension and gestational diabetes are also increased so pregnant women should keep doing exercises until well into the postpartum period.

Metabolic and hormonal changes at menopause can also lead to higher risks of arterial stiffness, hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, so postmenopausal women are encouraged to get regular health checkups and to exercise regularly, he added.

Taiwan Women’s Link chairwoman Huang Yi-ling (黃怡翎) said studies have suggested that doing exercise regularly can reduce the risk of a stroke by 20 percent and the risk of coronary heart disease by 30 to 40 percent, while maintaining a healthy, balanced diet is also very important.

Taiwan Heart Foundation deputy executive manager Yeh Hung-i (葉宏一) said women show more atypical signs of a heart attack compared with men and that can sometimes be neglected, so women with a family history of cardiovascular disease or with chronic hypertension, hyperglycemia or hyperlipidemia should be especially careful and get regular health checkups.