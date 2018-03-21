NTCH launches Arts Bank reward program for kids

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The National Theater Concert Hall (NTCH) yesterday announced a reward program with 33 museums and theaters to encourage children in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung to participate in arts and culture.

The program, Arts Bank, rewards children for attending cultural events with points via a smartphone app, EasyCard or iPass that can be exchanged for prizes, NTCH artistic director Lee Huey-mei (李惠美) told a news conference.

Arts Bank is the product of collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Science and Technology, adapting technology to foster the arts and culture, she said.

The program works with institutions and private organizations in five categories: fine arts, performing arts, historical museums, artistic movie theaters and creative industries, she added.

After applying for membership, children can accrue reward points by using the mobile app, EasyCard or iPass at institutions affiliated with the program, Lee said.

While some of the mechanisms to award points are under development, organizers plan by the end of the year to offer 15,000 prizes, worth NT$100 each, to registered members who have visited five events in three categories, she said.

A lottery is to be held at the end of the year, Lee said, adding that if users accrue a total of 15,000 visits, the NTCH would organize art classes for the nation’s underprivileged school districts.

Institutions participating in the program include the National Palace Museum, the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Huashan 1914 Creative Park and the Gold Museum, she said.