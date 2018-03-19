Man arrested for stabbing, murder after long standoff

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police yesterday arrested a man after a standoff in Taichung, following a knife attack in which two women were stabbed, one of whom later died.

The suspect, surnamed Hsiao (蕭), 45, allegedly stabbed his former wife, surnamed Yen (顏), 43, and Yen’s 17-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, Wufeng District (霧峰) police precinct section chief Chen Wen-che (陳文哲) said.

“Hsiao stabbed Yen a dozen times in the back and she died from her wounds after being rushed to a local hospital. Yen’s daughter was also stabbed numerous times, but is no longer in a critical condition after treatment,” Chen said.

Hsiao, a taxi driver, married Yen early last year.

Police records show that after having a baby girl, the couple divorced. Yen took out a restraining order in December last year against Hsiao, because of repeat domestic violence incidents.

Hsiao reportedly wanted to reconcile with Yen and asked her to talk with him late on Saturday night, police said.

He allegedly took out a fruit knife and stabbed Yen and her daughter, after she refused to reconcile with him.

Nearby residents then alerted the police, who arrived to find the two victims bleeding in the street.

After an ambulance took them to a hospital, police said Hsiao put the knife to his stomach, vowing to kill himself if anyone got too close, before stabbing himself in the arms several times.

Hsiao yelled at the police to keep away, and said Yen owed him money. He complained about the restraining order and accused Yen of seeing other men after their divorce, police said.

Police brought Hsiao’s mother to the scene to help persuade him to give up. After a two-hour standoff, Hsiao was distracted and police managed to subdue him at about 3:30am.

Chen said Hsiao might face premeditated murder charges since three fruit knives, all with 27cm-long blades, were found on him.