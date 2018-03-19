Prepare for more chilly weather on Wednesday

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Another continental cold air mass is to arrive on Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that the mercury in northern and northeastern Taiwan could drop to 11°C.

High temperatures could reach 26°C nationwide today because of the southerly wind, with central and southern Taiwan potentially reaching 30°C, the bureau said.

Cloudy or sunny skies are predicted for most of the nation today, with isolated showers forecast for the east coast and mountainous areas on the west coast, it said.

From tonight until tomorrow, chances of showers and thundershowers are high due to the arrival of the cold front, which is to slightly lower daytime temperatures, the bureau said.

Isolated showers are forecast in the eastern and southeastern regions from tonight until tomorrow, the bureau said.

Tomorrow, fog is predicted to lower visibility along the west coast and on Kinmen and Matsu, the bureau said, adding that residents in those counties should be careful when driving and be aware of potential changes to flights and shipping services.

The bureau added that humidity is to decrease on Wednesday after the cold front arrives, with showers and cloudy skies forecast on the west coast and isolated showers on the east coast.

Temperatures would start sliding due to the arrival of the continental cold air mass, it said, adding that people would feel a definite change in temperature on Wednesday night.

Between Thursday and Friday morning, low temperatures in the northern and northeastern regions could dip as low as 11°C in early morning, the bureau said.

Lows in other parts of the nation would be between 13°C and 15°C, the bureau said.

The cold air mass would begin weakening on Friday, but people should beware of low temperatures late at night and early in the morning, it said.

Between Thursday and Saturday, isolated showers are forecast on the east coast and the mountains in the northern Taiwan, the bureau said adding that cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation.

The bureau’s forecast also showed that it would be warmer between Sunday and Tuesday next week due to an easterly wind, with chances of rain being high on the windward east coast.

As weather patterns change frequently in spring, people need to monitor weather updates, the bureau added.