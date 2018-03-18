Forestry Bureau recognizes contributions

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Forestry Bureau yesterday presented its annual awards to people who have made significant contributions to natural conservation, with Sung Wen-sheng (宋文生) being the only Aborigine honored.

The 15 recipients were honored for their contributions in cultivating and protecting forests, conducting forestry research and biodiversity, promoting business development and education training in forestry, and cracking down on illegal logging.

A Rukai Aborigine from Pingtung County’s Wutai Township (霧臺), Sung was a police officer in Tainan before he returned to the township’s Shenshan (神山) community in 1995 to restore the forests by planting indigenous trees.

Illegal loggers appeared in the township in the 1970s, and since then, community members have had to fight to protect their forests, he said.

Unwilling to follow the government’s past policy of growing certain trees while cutting down others, Sung and his family chose to take the advice of community elders and plant trees that used to grow in the area.

“It only takes 12 seconds to plant a seedling, while it requires a lot more effort to cultivate and maintain trees,” Sung said, adding that their efforts over the past two decades have proven fruitful and the seedlings have grown into towering trees.

Many illegal loggers convince Aborigines to help them cut down valuable trees deep in the mountains, which poses a great challenge to police who are less familiar with the areas, award recipient Huang Chien-ming (黃建銘) said.

Huang is section chief of the National Police Agency’s Seventh Special Police Corps and works with the bureau to crack down on illegal logging in Hualien and Taitung counties.

“Where there is a profitable market, there will be people willing to risk doing unlawful things,” Huang said when asked if illegal logging is decreasing.

Nature documentary maker Liu Yan-ming (劉燕明), who last week donated 730 reels of film and 30 terabytes of digital recordings to the bureau, received the special contribution award.