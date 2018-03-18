Lu urges attention to Ko’s vices, floats social housing plan

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei residents should scrutinize Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) personality and morals so that they would “not be duped again” in the Taipei mayoral election to be held on Nov. 26, former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) said yesterday.

Lu, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member who has announced her wish to stand in the election for her party, on Friday urged DPP headquarters to nominate its own Taipei mayoral candidate instead of working with Ko as it did in 2014.

“Let the bullets fly for a while,” Ko said on Friday, adding that he believes the DPP will eventually figure out the best strategy for the election.

Taipei residents should scrutinize Ko’s personality and morals and, for example, pay attention to the long list of city government department heads who have “run away” from Ko since he assumed office in 2014, she said.

People should tell her what kind of mayor they want, Lu said, adding that she would “prove it to them in a down-to-earth manner” and would “fight to the end.”

If elected, Lu said she would team up with the Taoyuan City Government to free up unused land in Taoyuan to build public housing that Taipei residents would be eligible to rent.

Young people working in Taipei would have the option of commuting by the Taoyuan International Airport MRT and renting public housing units in Taoyuan, which would be much more affordable than renting an apartment in Taipei, as units would cost only NT$6,000 to NT$8,000 each month, Lu said.