Nanny under probe for alleged infant abuse in Taichung

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Public prosecutors have initiated an investigation into allegations of physical abuse at two Taichung daycare centers. One baby allegedly sustained bruises and broken bones and one was reportedly rushed to a hospital emergency room.

Charges are to be filed against a 57-year-old nanny, surnamed Su (蘇), at the Love Baby Infant Daycare Center (愛堡貝托嬰中心) in Taichung’s Beitun District (北屯), where she allegedly assaulted a child.

The child’s parents on Wednesday rushed their eight-month-old daughter to a hospital after finding bruises on her forehead and legs.

The doctor and parents suspected that the child had been abused at the daycare center, which advertised quality childcare by trained nannies with government-issued licenses.

The owner of the daycare center, a woman surnamed Wu (吳), said she checked the surveillance footage on Thursday and saw a person slap a baby on the head four times within 20 seconds, before twice lifting the baby up by one leg and slamming her down on the floor.

Wu on Thursday made a public apology, adding that Su had been dismissed from her job.

The judiciary has opened an investigation, with prosecutors saying that they plan to indict Su on assault charges and offenses that breach the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法).

In another suspected case of abuse, a father, surnamed Tsai (蔡), filed a case against a daycare center in Taichung’s North District (北區), where his five-month-old son allegedly sustained a concussion and broken bones.

According to local media reports, the incident has been under investigation since it took place last year, but details of the case only came to light this week.

The proprietor of the daycare center yesterday said there was no video evidence to support the allegation and accused Tsai of threatening the business.

Tsai said the city government should enforce a regulation that all daycare centers install in-house surveillance cameras.