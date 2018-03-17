Japanese magazine again features Guohua Street

By Hung Jui-chin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Brutus, a Japanese magazine, in its issue published on Thursday has again used a photograph of Tainan’s Guohua Street on the cover of a supplemental section, after using a photograph of the same street as the cover of its issue on Aug. 1 last year.

Last year’s special Taiwan edition received a contribution award from the Tourism Bureau, Brutus wrote on Facebook.

This time, the supplement includes introductions of Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁), Hualien County and Taroko Gorge, the tourism bureau added.

Last year’s photograph of Guohua Street — an area famous for local food — sparked heated debate among Taiwanese and inspired the creation of thousands of alternative covers.

In a page inside Brutus’ latest issue, the words “Thank you, Taiwan” are printed on top of a collage of some alternative covers featuring different locations in Taiwan, a photograph of the magazine posted by a netizen named Chen Wei-chen (陳威臣) showed.

Tainan Tourism Bureau Director Wang Shih-ssu (王時思) yesterday said she hopes the focus would be that page.

“Thus, we should be more confident in ourselves and appreciate what we have,” she said. “As long as [we] present the unique aspects of ourselves, [we] can win the attention of the international community.”