End of term limits for Chinese leader not imminent threat to Taiwan: expert

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) elevation to China’s most powerful leader in decades might make unifying Taiwan with China a more imperative goal, but given the scrapped term limits, he might feel less immediate time pressure to achieve that goal, an expert said.

China’s National People’s Congress on Sunday voted nearly unanimously to end a two-term limit on the nation’s presidency, paving the way for Xi, whose second term ends in 2023, to remain in office indefinitely, as Mao Zedong (毛澤東) did a generation ago.

In an interview, Jacques deLisle, director of the Asia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a US think tank, said he does not think the developments would change China’s Taiwan policy greatly.

The tougher line Xi has adopted against Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office predates the Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Congress in October last year and Xi’s political dominance, particularly on issues like Taiwan, was clear before the proposals to end term limits, DeLisle said.

However, the development matters to Taiwan “in one limited, but significant sense: A more clearly powerful Xi might have an even more elevated sense of his power,” he said.

In terms of territorial integrity, Xi has asserted that it is essential to build China into a “great power,” including bringing Taiwan under China’s control, DeLisle said.

Xi’s ongoing elevation “might make this goal more of an imperative for him,” he added.

However, DeLisle said that there could be some cold comfort for Taiwan.

“If Xi plans to be in office for, say, 20 years, there is less immediate time pressure for him to achieve a ‘win’ on the unification issue,” he said.

Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the US at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said that Xi’s new leader-for-life status in itself “does not require a major rethink of US-China policy.”

The US must be careful “not to overreact to a development which, while dramatic, is only an incremental rather than a transformative change,” he said.

The US should be alert to ways in which Xi’s elevation reflects China’s “fragility, not its strengths,” and use the nation’s rejection of democracy, freedom and rule of law to highlight the importance of liberal institutions worldwide and within the US, he added.

This is not a positive development for Taiwan, but “again, it’s important not to overreact,” Daly said.

The US and Taiwan should increase contact, especially between universities and think tanks, to compare their analyses of developments in China, he said.