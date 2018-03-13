Man given 2,845 years in prison for raping minors

By Tsai Chang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Hsinchu District Court has sentenced a man to more than 2,845 years in prison for 397 counts of raping minors.

The assaults by the Hsinchu man, surnamed Chen (陳), was uncovered by authorities in 2015 after his eldest son and his second son allegedly tried to sodomize Chen’s sister’s daughter.

Prosecutors said the two boys told them that they were simply copying their father, exposing the assaults.

The eldest son said that his father raped him twice a week in 2011, when he was a third-grader.

The boy also said he saw Chen rape his second brother twice a month in 2014, when his brother was a third-grader.

The eldest son said that his youngest brother, who was diagnosed with moderate learning difficulties, had been anally raped once a week since starting preschool in 2014.

Chen denied the accusations, saying that he was often absent due to work, but his eldest son said that his father copied what he saw in sex videos and resorted to violence if the children did not comply.

The youngest son said that his two brothers would also violate him, adding that he had tried having sex with his cousin, imitating his two older brothers.

The judges said the children’s statements should not be discounted, as children diagnosed with learning difficulties have a harder time grasping things, making it unlikely that they would falsify the claims if they had had the experiences many times.

Chen had not fulfilled his duty as a parent, failing to take care of his children and instead sexually abusing them, which caused them significant psychological trauma and twisted their perception of sex, which would severely affect the development of their character, the court said.

Due to Chen’s denial of his actions and complete absence of regret, the court convicted Chen to life in prison, in addition to 25 years in jail, which should be served first.