Ko rejects rumors of pan-green leader election meetings

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Facing rumors that Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has visited a few pan-green leaders to win their support for his re-election bid, Ko yesterday said that he was simply visiting senior political figures to seek advice, as he has done in the past.

Several media outlets yesterday reported that Ko privately visited former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairman and former Examination Yuan president Yao Chia-wen (姚嘉文), former DPP chairman Lin I-hsiung (林義雄) and former presidential adviser Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏).

As the DPP has not yet decided whether to support Ko again or nominate its own candidate for the Taipei mayoral election in November, the rumored visits were viewed as Ko’s efforts to gain the support of pan-green leaders and members.

Koo yesterday confirmed that he met with Ko last week, but said they did not talk about the election.

A political party’s support is not important, as serving the city’s residents well is the most important factor, Koo added.

DPP Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智), who has joined the party’s primary election for the mayorship, yesterday said Ko’s visits were not open and candid, because he “sings along” with China, but secretly “hits on” senior party members.

“His character and values are questionable,” Pasuya Yao said.

“Politics is basically conducted through communication and trying to seek majority support through that communication, that is all,” Ko said in response.